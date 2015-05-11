(Adds company news)

LONDON May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were down 0.1 percent by 0640 GMT.

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 2.3 percent higher at 7,046.82 points on Friday after Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives unexpectedly won the parliamentary election. The index recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain since early January and reached within touching distance of a record high of 7,122.74 points set last month.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Britain may begin selling part of the state's holding in Royal Bank of Scotland at a loss later this year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* LONMIN - South African platinum producer Lonmin on Monday maintained its platinum sales forecast for the year despite technical issues which hit its smelters earlier this year, as it posted a smaller first-half loss.

* London copper was steady on Monday after top metals user China cut interest rates at the weekend, raising concerns about the extent of a slowdown in demand in the world's top metals consumer.

* CAIRN ENERGY - The oil explorer said its oilfields offshore Senegal could hold more than a billion barrels of oil and the company and its partners plan to drill up to six new wells over three years.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker, which decided last week to retain rather than float off its HIV drugs business, is to collaborate with U.S. scientists in developing a cure for AIDS.

* HSBC - The UK's largest bank is setting aside 8 billion pounds to increase its loan offerings to small and medium-sized businesses across the UK, The Telegraph reported.

* TESCO - The company has dumped its auditors of 32 years, PwC, in the wake of the 263 million pounds accounting scandal that hit the supermarket last year, The Independent said.

* TSB - Spain's Sabadell said it had received around 71.23 percent acceptance for its bid for TSB offer as of May 8.

* BP - A U.S. federal appeals court said on Friday BP deserves the right to appellate review of some damage claims awarded to people and businesses in connection with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

* Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has uncovered shortcomings in the sales of premium finance for general insurance following a review of more than 40 providers, the watchdog said on Monday.

* Crude futures were little changed as moves by China to bolster its flagging economy failed to instil confidence that oil demand in the world's largest energy consumer would improve quickly to absorb a global supply glut and lift prices.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)