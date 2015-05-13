(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON May 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 16 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial
* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent by 0643 GMT.
* The blue-chip index fell 1.4 percent to 6,933.80 points in the previous
session. It hit a record high of 7,122.74 points last month and remains up
around 6 percent since the start of 2015.
* China's factory output rose 5.9 percent in April compared with the same
period last year, slightly below forecasts and reinforcing expectations that the
government will have to step up its efforts to boost the cooling economy.
* COMPASS GROUP - The world's biggest catering firm reaffirmed its
full-year expectations after posting a 5.7 percent rise in half-year revenue due
to strong demand in North America and a return to growth in Europe and Japan.
* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - Britain's biggest housebuilder by volume
said it expected to build more houses this year than previously forecast, thanks
to strong demand and rising sales.
* PARTNERSHIP ASSURANCE - The specialist annuity provider's sales
fell 61 percent from a year earlier to 99 million pounds ($155.2 million),
though individual annuity sales came in above forecast and the company said the
longer-term outlook was strong.
* TUI GROUP - The world's largest leisure tourism group said it was
on track to grow underlying profits by between 10 and 15 percent this year as it
announced plans to sell British hotel booking website LateRooms.
* SABMILLER - SABMiller reported full-year profit above analyst
expectations as performance picked up in the latter half of the year, but said
trading would continue to be tough in its new financial year.
* ADMIRAL GROUP - Admiral Group said Henry Engelhardt has decided
to step down from his role as chief executive in one year's time and he will be
replaced by co-founder and current admiral chief operating officer David
Stevens.
* SEVERN TRENT - The company has agreed to sell water purification
business.
* PREMIER OIL - The company has further reduced its capital
expenditure plan for this year as it adjusts to weak crude prices that have
already forced it to suspend a shareholder payout for 2014.
* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker is diving deeper into personalised
healthcare with two projects that move the concept beyond cancer into
respiratory disorders and heart disease.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP - A U.S. judge's ruling that Nomura
Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group made false statements
selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could result in
a judgment exceeding $805 million, a U.S. regulator's lawyer said on Tuesday.
* Oil extended gains after posting its strongest daily rise in weeks in the
previous session, supported by bets that U.S. crude stockpiles will fall for a
second straight week as production slows.
* London copper edged down ahead of Chinese factory data, but losses were
limited as the country's real estate developers pledged to boost investment
after an interest rate cut, brightening the prospects for copper demand.
