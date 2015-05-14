LONDON May 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down, with futures trading 0.1 percent lower. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank is seeking buyers for its Hong Kong pension business valued at
about $350 million in a deal that would also involve a 15-year distribution
agreement with the new owner, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The energy major will consider small additions to its North America oil and
gas business, despite ruling out large acquisitions after its deal to buy BG
Group Plc, Marvin Odum, director of Shell's Americas exploration and
production business, said in an interview Wednesday.
* REAL ESTATE
British house prices rose at their fastest rate since August last month, and
the country's lack of affordable housing is now a "national emergency", a body
representing property valuers said on Thursday.
* BRITISH LAND
The UK's second-largest listed property developer raised its full-year
dividend after a surge in demand for commercial property.
* VEDANTA RESOURCES
The mining company says full-year EBITDA fell 17 percent.
* OLD MUTUAL
The financial-services firm said quarterly gross sales rose above forecasts
but net client cash flows came in below forecast.
* BALFOUR BEATTY
The construction company reaffirms its cash target of 200 million pounds.
* TALKTALK
The telecom group lifts revenue forecasts after strong 2015 earnings rise.
* PADDY POWER
The bookmaker says to keep Italian business and that 2015 started well.
* AGGREKO
The utility reaffirms full-year trading profit expectations.
* 3I
The UK private-equity firm sees strong returns on portfolio earnings growth.
* MARSTON'S
The pub firm posts a small first-half-profit rise.
* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
The leisure company posts a first-quarter-revenue rise.
* PLAYTECH
Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi's company, a provider of online gaming and
sports-betting software, has bought currency trading platform AvaTrade, a source
with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)