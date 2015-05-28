LONDON, May 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 to 5 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 closed 1.2 percent higher at 7,033.33 points on Wednesday, recouping its fall in the previous session, boosted by gains for CRH and IAG. * British consumer confidence surged this month to its highest level in a year as more households expected their finances to improve in the coming 12 months, a survey showed on Thursday. * GREECE - Greece must make greater efforts if it wants to reach an agreement with its creditors, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters on Wednesday. * MINERS - Major iron ore miners are unlikely to create a cartel and agree on output cuts to shore up prices, with weakening demand expected to intensify competition, Goldman Sachs said. * AUTOMOBILES - British car production fell slightly in April compared with the same month last year, as stronger demand at home failed to outweigh a fall in exports, an industry body said on Thursday. * GLENCORE - Investment firm First Reserve is selling the remaining part of its stake in mining company Glencore, and has priced shares in the accelerated bookbuild at 286.75 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on Wednesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tate & Lyle PLC Full Year 2014/2015 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Release Helical Bar PLC Full Year 2014 Helical Bar PLC Earnings Release PayPoint PLC Full Year 2014 PayPoint PLC Earnings Release IG Group Holdings IG Group Holdings PLC PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Infinis Energy PLC Full Year 2014 Infinis Energy PLC Earnings Release Kingfisher PLC Q1 2015 Kingfisher PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)