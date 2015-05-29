LONDON May 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 5 points higher, or up as much as 0.07 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,040.92 points in the previous session.

* London copper was facing its first monthly drop since January on Friday, pressured by ample inventories of refined metal, but prospects that Chinese stimulus measures would revive demand kept a floor under prices.

* Crude futures rose around 1 percent on Friday after American inventories fell for a fourth straight week although prices are set for a weekly drop on a stronger dollar.

