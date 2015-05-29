LONDON May 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
2 to 5 points higher, or up as much as 0.07 percent, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,040.92 points in the
previous session.
* London copper was facing its first monthly drop since January on Friday,
pressured by ample inventories of refined metal, but prospects that Chinese
stimulus measures would revive demand kept a floor under prices.
* Crude futures rose around 1 percent on Friday after American inventories
fell for a fourth straight week although prices are set for a weekly drop on a
stronger dollar.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)