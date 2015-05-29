(Adds company news)

LONDON May 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 5 points higher, or up as much as 0.07 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Futures for the index were up 0.1 percent by 0632 GMT.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,040.92 points in the previous session.

* British consumer morale fell unexpectedly this month as optimism about the economy in the next 12 months faded fast, according to a survey on Friday from market research company GfK.

* TELECITY GROUP - U.S. data centre company Equinix said on Friday it had agreed to buy British peer Telecity in a deal worth 2.35 billion pounds ($3.60 billion), creating the largest data centre player in Europe.

* TSB BANKING GROUP - The bank extended the Sabadell offer timetable as approval process continued. The latest date on which the offer may become or be declared unconditional in all respects will be July 7, 2015.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker will collaborate with Lilly on immuno-oncology combination clinical trial in solid tumours.

* RETAILERS - Tesco's book-keeping scandal has prompted Britain's Financial Reporting Council to turn a spotlight on annual reports in the retail sector. The regulator has already opened a probe into Tesco's accounts, and it said on Friday that scrutiny of sample audits in the coming year will focus in particular on the food, drinks and retail sector.

* FIRSTGROUP - British transport company FirstGroup is to invest 78 million pounds ($119 million) in 385 new buses, upgrading its fleet in an effort to maintain growth at its UK bus division after a series of setbacks in its rail unit.

* IAG - Ireland's parliament approved the sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG on Thursday, clearing a hurdle for the takeover of the airline and limiting political damage for the government.

* BRITISH LAND - The company said it had let about 100,000 sq ft at Leadenhall building.

* London copper was facing its first monthly drop since January on Friday, pressured by ample inventories of refined metal, but prospects that Chinese stimulus measures would revive demand kept a floor under prices.

* Crude futures rose around 1 percent on Friday after American inventories fell for a fourth straight week although prices are set for a weekly drop on a stronger dollar.

