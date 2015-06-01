(Adds company news item on Playtech and Plus500)

LONDON, June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract rose 0.4 percent on Monday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.8 percent at 6,984.43 points on Friday.

* CHINESE ECONOMY: Growth in China's giant factory sector edged up to a six-month high in May but export demand shrank again, prompting companies to shed jobs and keeping alive worries about a protracted economic slowdown, a government survey showed on Monday.

* LLOYDS : Britain's finance ministry said on Monday that it would launch a sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group to private retail investors in the next 12 months.

* VODAFONE : Bharti Airtel said Vodafone had sold an indirect stake in the company for 12.80 billion rupees.

* FIFA: Britain said Europe should consider boycotting future World Cups if Sepp Blatter doesn't quit as head of soccer's governing body over a corruption scandal, while Swiss authorities denied they would soon question the newly re-elected FIFA president.

* BRITISH MANUFACTURING: Britain's manufacturing sector is likely to grow less this year than previously thought due to reduced investment by oil and gas companies, the country's main trade association for manufacturers said on Monday.

* BARCLAYS : Investment bank Stifel Financial Corp is in advanced negotiations to acquire Barclays Plc's U.S wealth management unit, according to three people familiar with the situation.

* WPP : British-based advertising company WPP Plc may face opposition from its shareholders at its annual meeting on June 9 over Chief Executive Martin Sorrell's 43 million sterling 2014 compensation, the Financial Times reported.

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS : British defence contractor Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc said it would buy Kratos Defense and Security Solutions' electronics product unit for $265 million in cash.

* GULF KEYSTONE : Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum has appointed a former Maersk Oil executive Jon Ferrier as its new chief executive, replacing John Gerstenlauer.

* PLUS500 /PLAYTECH : Playtech said it had proposed buying Plus500 in a deal valuing Plus500 at around 460 million pounds.

* DELOITTE UK: Accountancy firm Deloitte UK is considering merging with Benelux partner firms, the Financial Times reported.

* TELECITY : U.S. data center company Equinix Inc said on Friday it would buy British peer TelecityGroup in a deal worth 2.35 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) that would also end Telecity's pursuit of a smaller European rival.

* OIL: Crude oil prices dipped early on Monday on expectations OPEC output would remain high after rising in May.

