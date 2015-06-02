(Adds futures, company news)
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 8 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures on the index rising 0.1 percent ahead of the
cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The FTSE 100 index was down 30.85 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,953.58 at
the close on Monday, after disappointing domestic economic data pointed to a
weak manufacturing outlook, with oil and gas stocks among the biggest fallers.
* BP - The United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas has signed an
agreement for BP to pay for part of its exploration costs in the El Matriya
onshore concession area in Egypt, the UAE firm said on Tuesday.
* HSBC - HSBC Holdings Plc could announce thousands of job cuts at
a strategy day next week, Sky News reported on Monday, part of chief executive
Stuart Gulliver's overhaul plan that could also see him sell operations in
Brazil and Turkey and take a knife to his investment bank.
HSBC Holdings Plc was on Monday ordered to face three U.S. lawsuits accusing
it of breaching its duties as a trustee overseeing residential mortgage-backed
securities that suffered more than $34 billion of losses in the global financial
crisis.
* ROYAL BANK SCOTLAND - British Finance Minister George Osborne is
set to announce plans next week at Mansion House speech regarding the
privatisation of Royal Bank of Scotland, the Financial Times reported.
* GLENCORE - Colombia's Constitutional Court has extended a
restriction on the overnight use of the country's main coal railway, Fenoco, and
has partially suspended construction work on an adjacent track for three months,
media reported late on Monday. The railway is jointly owned by Glencore unit
Prodeco.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - Three tobacco companies, including a
subsidiary of BAT, said on Monday they would appeal a Canadian court ruling that
awarded more than C$15 billion ($11.98 billion) in damages to Quebec smokers in
two related class action cases.
* SSE - Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE said on Monday
that it expects solid demand for its planned sale of about 500 million pounds'
($759 million) worth of onshore wind power assets.
* ASHMORE GROUP - Emerging markets-focused investment firm Ashmore
Group expects to lodge an application to invest directly in the Saudi Arabian
stock market by the end of this week, its finance director told Reuters.
* WOLSELEY - British plumbing supplies group Wolseley posted a 12.4
percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong performances in all of its
key regions.
* AMEC FOSTER WHEELER Plc - The energy and mining services firm
said its trading margins for 2015 are expected to erode further, as customers
push for cuts in prices in the wake of lower crude oil prices.
* OIL MAJORS - Europe's oil and gas companies, including BP Plc, Royal Dutch
Shell Plc and BG Group Plc, took direct aim at the coal industry
Monday, calling upon governments to set a global price on carbon emissions that
could dramatically drive market share from coal to natural gas.
* EU REFERENDUM - The British government will be "selling hard" the
advantages of staying in the European Union in a national referendum if it can
secure a good enough package of reforms, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said
on Monday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen, Editing by Alistair Smout)