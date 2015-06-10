LONDON, June 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 5 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,753.80 points on Tuesday.

* EU REFERENDUM: Lawmakers on Tuesday backed Prime Minister David Cameron's plan for a referendum on Britain's EU membership, but a heated debate highlighted passions that could split his Conservative Party and re-open Scotland's bid for independence.

* BRITISH ECONOMY: British finance minister George Osborne will seek to burnish his deficit-cutting credentials on Wednesday, fresh from a decisive Conservative victory in last month's election, by reinforcing a long-term commitment to run budget surpluses.

* BARCLAYS /RBS : Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded several U.K. and German banks, including Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc, saying it considers government support for these banks to be uncertain.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : A single dose of GlaxoSmithKline's human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine could prevent the majority of cervical cancers, saving money and improving uptake of a potentially life-saving vaccination, scientists said on Wednesday.

* AIRLINE TAX: Abolishing its tax on air travel could boost Britain's economy by 1.7 percent by 2020, British Airways and easyJet said on Wednesday, calling on the government to go beyond recent concessions on the duty.

* UNILEVER : Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said on Wednesday it is naming Unilever executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new Chief Executive effective in October, replacing Juergen Steinemann, who is stepping down in August.

* WPP : Martin Sorrell, boss of the world's biggest advertising group WPP, saw off another shareholder revolt over his 43 million pound ($65.7 million) pay package at the company's annual meeting on Tuesday.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)