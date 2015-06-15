LONDON, June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
42 to 43 points lower, or down as much as 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent down at 6,784.92 points on
Friday.
* Oil prices extended declines after two straight days of losses late last
week as high production offset strong refinery runs, but a storm that could
impact Gulf of Mexico operations supported U.S. crude.
* London copper teetered towards three-month lows as jitters over a delayed
Greek debt deal combined with a looming summer slowdown to crimp demand
prospects for the metal.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)