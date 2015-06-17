(Adds company news, futures)
LONDON, June 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 13 to 17 points, or 0.25 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed at 6,710.10 points - flat in
percentage terms but above an intraday low of 6,656.90 points which marked its
lowest level since late January, as it received a boost from tobacco stocks.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is investing
$95 million to create a new U.S. research institute led by a top genomics
professor to investigate how a cell's operating system works.
* TESCO - Any buyer of Tesco's $6 billion South Korea unit will
need a strategy to boost returns in a lethargic and saturated market for
traditional retailers, likely involving real estate sales and a greater focus on
Internet shopping.
* REXAM - European Union market competition regulators are set to
decide by July 20 whether to approve the 4.4 billion-pound ($6.9 billion) merger
deal between Ball Corp and Rexam Plc, the world's two largest makers of
drinks cans.
* BERKELEY - The London-focused housebuilder posted
better-than-expected full-year profit on Wednesday, but warned of political
uncertainty ahead due to a referendum on Britain's membership of the EU due by
the end of 2017.
* BETFAIR GROUP - The online gambling company posted a better than
expected rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, led by strong revenue growth and
a big surge in new customers.
* JD SPORTS - JD Sports Fashion said the group has made a strong
start in the new financial year and remains pleased with growing level sales in
Europe.
* OLD MUTUAL - The company said Old Mutual Asset Management prices
an underwritten public offering of 13,300,000 of its ordinary shares at a public
offering price of $17.50 per share.
* ANITE - Electronic measurement instruments maker Keysight
Technologies will buy Britain's Anite, which tests handsets and telecom
networks, in a cash deal valued at about 388 million pounds ($606.87 million).
* ATLAS MARA - Atlas Mara sold its 10.1 percent stake in Brainworks
Capital Management, Zimbabwe-focused private equity and advisory firm, for $8.72
million.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout)