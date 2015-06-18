LONDON, June 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 to 23 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 0.4 percent lower at 6,680.55 points on Wednesday, as losses in grocers and caution before a Federal Reserve announcement later in the day weighed on the market. * The U.S. economy is growing moderately after a winter swoon and likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year, but concerns remain over the recovery of the labor market, U.S. Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Canada's environment ministry said on Wednesday it approved a Royal Dutch Shell Plc-led liquefied natural gas export terminal on British Columbia's coast, contingent on the project meeting 50 environmental, social and operational conditions. * LLOYDS - Lloyds Banking Group's Chief Executive, Antonio Horta-Osorio, will on Thursday call for British banks to accept new rules designed to protect their domestic retail customers from riskier parts of their operations. * MINERS - Mining and trading company Glencore and X2, a vehicle set up by former Xstrata CEO Mick Davis, are among the companies that placed bids last week for two Anglo American copper mines in Chile, sources said this week. * EU REFERENDUM - A European Union without Britain would be "impossible", Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday, after talks with Prime Minister David Cameron about his plans to reshape Britain's EU ties before an in-out membership referendum. Martin Schulz, speaker of the European Parliament, said on Wednesday that British Prime Minister David Cameron's demand to amend the European Union's pre-amble has no chance of success, the Guardian reported. * INSURANCE - British household insurance could next year see its first underwriting loss since 2007, as benign weather conditions have kept prices low in a competitive market, consultants Deloitte said on Thursday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Poundland Group PLC Full Year 2014 Poundland Group PLC Earnings Release Premier Farnell PLC Q1 2015 Premier Farnell PLC Trading Statement Release Findel PLC Full Year 2014 Findel PLC Earnings Release Darty PLC Full Year 2014/2015 Darty PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)