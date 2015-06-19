(Adds company news)
LONDON, June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
4 to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to
* The blue-chip index finished 0.4 percent higher at 6,707.88 points in the
previous session, after falling to 6,625.16, its lowest since late January,
earlier in the session.
* Futures for the index were flat by 0643 GMT.
* STANDARD LIFE - The British insurer said it planned to appoint
Keith Skeoch as its chief executive, to replace David Nish, who is to step down
on Aug. 5.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - The company is researching the possibility
of creating a stock trading link with the Shanghai Stock Exchange similar to the
one between Hong Kong and Shanghai, Chinese state media reported on Friday.
* AER LINGUS GROUP , IAG - Aer Lingus said it has
started posting official IAG offer document, which will initially remain open
for acceptance until July 16.
* N Brown Group - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group
expects full year results to be more weighted towards the second half with
first-half profit lower than last year's.
* PETROFAC - The company secured $400 million of repeat UKCS
business.
* Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert
a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue
slumped as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt
deal.
* Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday there will be a
solution to the Greek debt crisis that will allow the country to return to
growth while staying in the euro zone.
* Oil prices were little changed in thin trade, with a forecast of higher
output by U.S. shale oil producers this year adding to worries over demand and
preventing the market from extending the previous session's gains.
* London copper eased and was on track for a fifth weekly fall, with a
seasonal ebb in Chinese demand expected to keep eroding prices.
