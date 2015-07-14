(Adds futures, detail, company news)

LONDON, July 14 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract was roughly flat on Tuesday ahead of the cash market open, with investors unsure whether Greece would be able to get the support of its parliament behind a bailout deal which sent them rallying in the previous session.

The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent up at 6,737.95 points on Monday, with advances in banks - highly geared to market declines - adding the most points to the index after euro zone leaders agreed on a road map to a third bailout for near-bankrupt Greece.

* GREECE - The junior partner in Greece's ruling coalition will continue to support the government but there are limits to its support, a party spokeswoman of the Independent Greeks said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a showdown with rebels in his own party furious at his capitulation to German demands for one of the most sweeping austerity packages ever demanded of a euro zone government.

* ASTRAZENECA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca's drug, Iressa, as a first-line treatment for a common form of lung cancer. The drug was previously approved for use only in patients who did not respond to chemotherapy.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had forged a collaboration with the Francis Crick Institute, making it the first pharmaceutical company to link up with the new biomedical centre based in London.

* RETAIL SALES - British retail sales saw some of their strongest annual growth in the past two years last month, boosted by warm weather at the end of the month and an early start to summer sales, an industry body said on Tuesday.

* GENDER PAY GAP - Large firms in Britain will be required to publish details of how much they pay men compared to women, under plans launched by Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday. On average a woman in Britain earns 0.8 pounds ($1.24) for every one pound ($1.55) earned by a man, according to official data.

* MICHAEL PAGE - The British staff recruitment firm said it was positive on its outlook for the remainder of its financial year after posting a 10.8 percent rise in first half profit, boosted by strong demand in all four of its regions.

* CARILLION - The support services company said it had seen a significant rise in first-half revenue, putting it on track to meet market expectations for 2015 and beyond.

* POLYMETAL - The London-listed Russian precious metals miner said its revenues decreased 10 percent in the second quarter of 2015, year-on-year, to $350 million.

> Other business headlines