LONDON, July 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 6-20 points, or 0.1-0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 6,753.75 points on
Tuesday.
* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton on Wednesday said it will take
a $2 billion impairment on its U.S. shale operations - the third writedown in
three years.
* CHINESE ECONOMY: China's economy grew an annual 7 percent in the second
quarter, steady with the previous quarter and slightly better than analysts'
forecasts, though further stimulus is still expected after the quarter ended
with a stock market crash.
* IAG /AER LINGUS : IAG has gained European Union antitrust
approval for its 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion) bid for Irish carrier Aer
Lingus after agreeing to make concessions to ease competition worries, the EU
Commission said on Tuesday.
* MEGGITT : The Daily Mail newspaper's stock market report cited
revived gossip that United Technologies or Honeywell could be
eyeing a bid for aircrafts parts manufacturer Meggitt. The Daily Mail had
already reported about bid speculation surrounding Meggitt in July 2014.
* BANK OF ENGLAND/INTEREST RATES: The Bank of England should raise interest
rates their from record low levels soon and it does not have to wait for the
U.S. Federal Reserve to move first, policymaker David Miles said on Tuesday.
* BRITISH PENSIONS: British pensioners have withdrawn more than 1.8 billion
pounds ($2.8 bln) from their retirement pot in the two months since the
government gave them the freedom to spend it on whatever they wished, the UK
insurance trade body said.
