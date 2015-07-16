LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 28 to 29 points, or around 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed completely flat on Wednesday at 6,753.75 points, with investors unwilling to place strong bets in either direction ahead of a crucial Greek parliament vote. * GREECE - The Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded by lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece in the euro, but dozens of hardliners in the ruling Syriza party deserted Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. * RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto on Thursday posted a sharp rise in second quarter iron ore output from a year ago as it battled to maintain its top market position in China, even as selling prices deteriorate and bad weather disrupted operations. * IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group is planning to sell an additional stake in its Spanish logistics unit Cia. de Distribution Integral Logista Holdings SA, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources. * PREMIER OIL - Mexico's oil regulator on Wednesday awarded the second block in its initial offshore tender to the consortium including Sierra Oil & Gas, Premier Oil and Talos Energy. * The number of British companies feeling confident about their financial prospects fell to its lowest level since 2013, a survey showed, although the same firms still increased their marketing budgets, reflecting a mixed view of the economy. * FTSE 250 firms Halma and WH Smith are among the companies that are going ex-dividend on Thursday, although no FTSE 100 companies trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Big Yellow Group PLC Q1 2015 Big Yellow Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Experian PLC Q1 2015 Experian PLC Trading Statement Release Sports Direct Full Year 2014 Sports Direct International PLC International PLC Earnings Release Dixons Carphone PLC Preliminary 2014/2015 Dixons Carphone PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)