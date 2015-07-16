LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 28 to 29 points, or around 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed completely flat on Wednesday at 6,753.75
points, with investors unwilling to place strong bets in either direction ahead
of a crucial Greek parliament vote.
* GREECE - The Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded
by lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep
Greece in the euro, but dozens of hardliners in the ruling Syriza party deserted
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto on Thursday posted a sharp rise in
second quarter iron ore output from a year ago as it battled to maintain its top
market position in China, even as selling prices deteriorate and bad weather
disrupted operations.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group is planning to
sell an additional stake in its Spanish logistics unit Cia. de Distribution
Integral Logista Holdings SA, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing
sources.
* PREMIER OIL - Mexico's oil regulator on Wednesday awarded the
second block in its initial offshore tender to the consortium including Sierra
Oil & Gas, Premier Oil and Talos Energy.
* The number of British companies feeling confident about their financial
prospects fell to its lowest level since 2013, a survey showed, although the
same firms still increased their marketing budgets, reflecting a mixed view of
the economy.
* FTSE 250 firms Halma and WH Smith are among the
companies that are going ex-dividend on Thursday, although no FTSE 100 companies
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Big Yellow Group PLC Q1 2015 Big Yellow Group PLC
Interim Management Statement
Release
Experian PLC Q1 2015 Experian PLC Trading
Statement Release
Sports Direct Full Year 2014 Sports Direct
International PLC International PLC Earnings
Release
Dixons Carphone PLC Preliminary 2014/2015 Dixons
Carphone PLC Earnings Release
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)