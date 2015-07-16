(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open slightly higher on Thursday, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed completely flat on Wednesday at 6,753.75 points, with investors unwilling to place strong bets in either direction ahead of a crucial Greek parliament vote.

* GREECE - The Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded by lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece in the euro, but dozens of hardliners in the ruling Syriza party deserted Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto on Thursday posted a sharp rise in second quarter iron ore output from a year ago as it battled to maintain its top market position in China, even as selling prices deteriorate and bad weather disrupted operations.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - Global mining company Anglo American expects to take a $3 billion to $4 billion first-half write-off because of the slide in prices for iron ore and coal, it said on Thursday.

* DIXONS CARPHONE - The European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer, which was formed through a merger last year, beat forecasts with a 21 percent rise in yearly profit and said its integration was progressing well.

* BT - The British telecoms regulator said BT could be made to spin off its networks unit, which wholesales capacity to rivals like Sky <SKYB.L and TalkTalk TALK.L, to boost competition in the broadband market for consumers and businesses.

* SPORTS DIRECT - Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer posted a 21 percent rise in profit on Thursday but said it would cut its bonus scheme earnings target for 2016 after failing to make the acquisitions necessary to boost sales.

* LLOYDS - Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday the UK government had reduced its stake in the bank below 15 percent as it moves closer to full privatisation.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group is planning to sell an additional stake in its Spanish logistics unit Cia. de Distribution Integral Logista Holdings SA, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

* PREMIER OIL - Mexico's oil regulator on Wednesday awarded the second block in its initial offshore tender to the consortium including Sierra Oil & Gas, Premier Oil and Talos Energy.

* The number of British companies feeling confident about their financial prospects fell to its lowest level since 2013, a survey showed, although the same firms still increased their marketing budgets, reflecting a mixed view of the economy.

* FTSE 250 firms Halma and WH Smith are among the companies that are going ex-dividend on Thursday, although no FTSE 100 companies trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)