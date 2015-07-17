(Adds company news)

LONDON, July 17 Britain's FTSE 100 was set to open flat to slightly higher on Friday, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,796.45 points on Thursday, lagging a 1.5 percent rise for the Euro STOXX 50, with peripheral euro zone markets benefitting from a drop in yields after the dramatic vote in the Greek parliament.

* GREECE - Europe moved to re-open funding to Greece's stricken economy on Thursday after the parliament in Athens approved a new bailout programme in a fractious vote that left the government without a majority.

Britain said it had secured a legally binding deal with other European Union countries to fully protect any British money used in a 7 billion euro bridge loan to Greece. {ID:nL5N0ZW4GG]

* BANK OF ENGLAND - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that the decision to hike interest rates from record low levels would come into "sharper relief" around the turn of this year. Carney reiterated that interest rate rises, when they come, would be gradual and to levels "about half as high as historical averages".

* IAG - British Airways-owner IAG's takeover of Aer Lingus moved closer on Thursday as the U.S. regulator gave its approval and the Irish carrier's shareholders backed special resolutions linked to the deal. Investors in Aer Lingus now have until 1200 GMT, July 30, to accept the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion) offer, after IAG extended the deadline.

* BARCLAYS - Wall Street's self-funded watchdog fined a unit of Barclays $800,000 for violations related to how the bank reported stock trades over a more than two-year period, hampering the regulator's ability to properly monitor the market.

* MARKS & SPENCER'S - John Dixon, the head of Marks & Spencer's non-food division, is to leave Britain's biggest clothing retailer to become chief executive of another firm, M&S said on Thursday. The company said that in line with its succession plans, Steve Rowe, the current boss of its food business will take on responsibility for general merchandise.

* EVRAZ - One of Russia's largest steelmakers said on Friday its second-quarter crude steel output fell 14 percent quarter-on-quarter to 3.4 million tonnes. Evraz said the decrease was due to repair and maintenance works at its steel mills in Russia.

* DRAGON OIL - Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd became the latest shareholder of Dragon Oil Plc to say Emirates National Oil Co Ltd's (ENOC) offer undervalued the oil producer.

* DCC - Support services group DCC said it sees significant rise in earnings and operating profit.

* 888 HOLDINGS PLC - Online gambling firm 888 Holdings said on Friday it had agreed to buy larger rival Bwin.party Digital Entertainment in a cash and stock deal valued at about 898 million pounds ($1.40 billion).

