LONDON, July 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 10 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent weaker at 6,775.08 points in the previous session.

* Oil prices edged lower as data showed Saudi Arabian exports fell to the lowest in five months despite record output, while a resurgence in U.S. drilling activity seen earlier this month seemed to fizzle out.

* London copper slipped to its lowest level in nearly a fortnight on Monday, trending towards six-year lows in the face of ample supply, stuttering demand growth in top user China and a stronger dollar.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Q2 2015 Polyus Gold International Ltd Operating Results

Q1 2015/2016 British Land Company Trading Update

