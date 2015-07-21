(Adds futures prices, company news)

LONDON, July 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were flat by 0646 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent firmer at 6,788.69 points in the previous session.

* British car insurance premiums jumped by more than 5 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, and a rise in insurance tax is likely to add to price increases, recovery service the AA said on Tuesday.

* ROYAL MAIL - Britain's postal firm Royal Mail posted flat revenue in its first quarter and said it would continue to focus on cost controls this year as letter volumes fall and competition holds back growth in the parcels market.

* CABLE & WIRELESS COMMS - The telecoms group active in the Caribbean and Latin America said demand for broadband and video helped it grow in the first quarter, as mobile revenue stalled.

* HSBC - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, late on Monday began exclusive talks to acquire HSBC Holdings Plc's Brazilian unit, according to a person with direct knowledge of the transaction.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - New York state's banking regulator has intensified an investigation into Promontory Financial Group, a global consulting firm, over its work for Standard Chartered, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* GVC HOLDINGS - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings said it was considering its options regarding peer Bwin.party Digital Entertainment , which recently accepted a bid from 888 Holdings Plc.

* PETROPAVLOVSK - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Tuesday it was on track to reach its full-year production capacity of 680,000 troy ounces but added this would not be optimal for cash generation.

* IG Group Holdings - Financial trading platform IG Group Holdings said its full-year reported pretax profit fell 13 percent, dented by the unprecedented surge in the Swiss franc in January when the Swiss National Bank scrapped a cap on the currency.

* AO WORLD - Revenue growth in UK business for 3 months ended 30 June 2015 was 6.5 percent, with orders up 13.9 percent, the company said.

* Gold prices stabilised, holding just above a five-year low, but with investors still clinging to views of further price falls a day after the metal lost 4 percent.

* Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a firm dollar and ample supply of both crude and refined products.

* London copper was little changed near two-week lows as bets that the United States would hike interest rates this year buoyed the dollar and reduced the allure of metals, already grappling with a seasonal slowdown in Chinese demand.

