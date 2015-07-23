LONDON, July 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28-32 points or around 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index dropped to its lowest level in more than a week on Wednesday and closed 1.5 percent weaker at 6,667.34. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed external advisers to launch a fresh investigation into its treatment of small business customers, sources familiar with the matter said. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday granted Royal Dutch Shell two final permits to explore for crude in the Arctic this summer, but said the company cannot drill into the oil zone until required emergency equipment arrives in the region. [ID:nL1N1022O9} * CAR PRODUCERS - British car production rose sharply last month, helped by an upturn in the number of cars built for export and capping the strongest half-year performance since 2008, an industry body said on Thursday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: REL.L Relx PLC Earnings Releases SSE.L SSE PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases SAB.L SABMiller PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases ADN.L Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases HWDN.L Howden Joinery Group PLC Earnings Releases HLMA.L Halma PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases BVIC.L Britvic PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases ULVR.L Unilever PLC Earnings Releases KGF.L Kingfisher PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases DMGOa.L Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases SHP.L Shire PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)