LONDON, July 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 20 points 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index fell 1.1 percent on Friday, slightly underperforming broader European equities, with a slump in commodity shares tracking a sharp drop in metals and oil prices. It closed at 6,579.81 points. * ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca, under pressure from falling sales of older drugs, is selling a medicine for a rare type of cancer to Sanofi as it continues a drive to raise cash by divesting certain assets. * ZEGONA - Zegona, the company set up by the former Virgin Media finance director Eamonn O'Hare, said on Monday it had bought Spanish cable operator Telecable for an enterprise value of 640 million euros ($706.24 million). * PEARSON - Italian holding company Exor said on Saturday it was in talks with Pearson on the possibility of raising its 4.72 percent stake in The Economist Group, publisher of The Economist newspaper. [ID:nI6N0ZV00I} * RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - The British consumer goods maker increased its full-year net revenue and margin targets on Monday, after posting a better-than-expected second quarter performance. * GAMBLING FIRMS - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings Plc has made a new offer of about 1 billion pounds ($1.55 billion) for peer Bwin.party Digital Entertainment, which recently accepted a bid from 888 Holdings Plc . * MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC - Merlin Entertainments, the British operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks and London Eye, warned that annual profit would be about 9 percent lower than current forecasts due to the impact of a roller coaster crash. * LABOUR PARTY - - A surprise contender to lead Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Sunday he believed swaths of the economy should be renationalised as a battle for the left-wing party's soul prompted warnings it could split in two. * POLITICS - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday he wanted to use a four-day trade mission to southeast Asia to spur lucrative business deals and to forge new political alliances to counter Islamist extremism. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TRFT.L Trifast PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases ASL.L Aberforth Smaller Companies Earnings Releases Trust PLC JCH.L JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Earnings Releases Trust PLC FEV.L Fidelity European Values PLC Earnings Releases CSR.L CSR PLC Earnings Releases SNR.L Senior PLC Earnings Releases HSX.L Hiscox Ltd Earnings Releases CWK.L Cranswick PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases RB.L Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Earnings Releases ACAA.L Acacia Mining PLC Earnings Releases JAZ.MC Jazztel PLC Earnings Releases DIOR.PA Christian Dior SE Earnings Releases EVAR.OQ Lombard Medical Inc Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)