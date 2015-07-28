(Updates futures, adds company news)

LONDON, July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 30 points higher or up 0.46 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 6,505.13 points on Monday, falling for the fifth session in a row in its longest losing streak so far in 2015.

* Coming up: GB GDP Prelim at 0830 GMT

* British Prime Minister David Cameron sought to forge closer business ties with Indonesia on Tuesday, saying British investment could easily double if deals can be clinched on infrastructure projects.

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - The company said it would buy German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. specialty generic drugs business for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock to bolster its presence in the United States.

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - The Engineering turnaround specialist said it would sell its Elster business to Honeywell International Inc HON.N for 3.3 billion pounds ($5.14 billion) in cash.

* DRAX - The power producer Drax reported an 18 percent rise in first-half core earnings thanks to higher production at its power plant and said it had started a strategic review to re-assess its long-term business model.

* BP - BP reported a second-quarter profit of $1.3 billion on Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations, after taking a $9.8 billion pretax charge related to a settlement with U.S. authorities over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.

* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - Zurich Insurance said on Tuesday that it is weighing up a bid for RSA Insurance, a British insurer with a market capitalization of 4.4 billion pounds ($6.85 billion).

* GKN - British engineering company GKN said it agreed to acquire Netherlands-based Fokker Technologies for 706 million euros ($781 million) including debt to strengthen its position as a supplier to aeroplane manufacturers.

* ITV - The British broadcaster said it expected its net advertising revenue to improve slightly in the second-half, helped by the Rugby World Cup.

* NEXT - Britain's second-largest clothing retailer edged-up its annual sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday after beating its own guidance for first half sales growth.

* VIRGIN MONEY - The British bank said its first-half profit jumped 37 percent, bolstered by a surge in mortgage lending.

* OIL SUPPLIERS - Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) has asked oil suppliers to submit offers to sell the South American country up to 70,000 barrels per day of ultralight sweet crudes through contracts of one to five years, potential bidders told Reuters.

* GLOO NETWORKS - Gloo Networks, an acquisition vehicle aimed at the media sector, is to list on London's AIM and will target companies worth up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion), the company said on Tuesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

GKN.L GKN PLC Earnings Releases JLT.L Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC Earnings Releases NXT.L Next PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases SGRO.L SEGRO PLC Earnings Releases ELM.L Elementis PLC Earnings Releases TLPR.L Tullett Prebon PLC Earnings Releases INF.L Informa PLC Earnings Releases BP.L BP PLC Earnings Releases PIC.L Pace PLC Earnings Releases PFG.L Provident Financial PLC Earnings Releases ITV.L ITV PLC Earnings Releases DRX.L Drax Group PLC Earnings Releases WSH.N Willis Group Holdings PLC Earnings Releases DHT.N DHT Holdings Inc Earnings Releases

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)