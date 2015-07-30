(Adds company news)
LONDON, July 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 6 points or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. Futures were up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue-chip index closed 1.2 percent higher at 6,631.00 points on
Wednesday after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session, when it snapped a
five-day losing streak.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it will
further reduce 2015 capital investment to $30 billion, down by 20 percent from a
year ago as it expects the downturn in oil prices to "last for several years."
Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Japan's second-biggest refiner, has agreed
to buy about a 33 percent stake held by Royal Dutch Shell in fifth-ranked Showa
Shell Sekiyu for about 160 billion yen ($1.3 billion), the Nikkei
business daily reported.
Protestors rappelled off a bridge and formed a kayak flotilla in Portland,
Oregon, on Wednesday hoping to delay Royal Dutch Shell's Arctic oil exploration
this summer by blocking the return of a ship to Alaska that holds emergency
equipment.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker, which was fined a record 3
billion yuan ($483 million) for corruption in China last year and is examining
possible staff misconduct elsewhere, faces new allegations of bribery in
Romania.
The world's first malaria vaccine, which won a green light last week from
European drugs regulators, will be rolled out gradually in Africa, its maker
GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank reported a modest increase in
second quarter profit after booking a 1.05 billion pounds charge for the costs
of restructuring its business and setting aside 459 million to deal with conduct
and litigation issues.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds Banking Group said it sold a
portfolio of Irish commercial loans with a face value of 2.6 billion pounds
($4.1 billion) to a consortium including Goldman Sachs and Bank of Ireland
.
* SCHRODERS - Britain's biggest listed asset manager posted
forecast-beating first-half profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its
fixed income products.
* CENTRICA - Britain's largest utility will sell up to 1 billion
pounds worth of upstream and wind assets by 2017 and reduce net headcount by
around 4,000 staff in a strategy shift that will see it put more emphasis on
energy supply and services.
* VODAFONE - Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone
Group, blamed stiff competition as it reported a widening first-quarter loss on
Thursday that missed analyst estimates.
* BT GROUP - The British broadband market leader posted first-quarter
revenue and core earnings in line with forecasts on Thursday and said it was on
track to meet full-year expectations due to solid demand for broadband and its
new Champions League pay-TV offering.
* BAE SYSTEMS - Britain's biggest defence company BAE Systems
reiterated guidance for marginal earnings growth this year, a forecast which it
said remained conditional upon securing new orders for fighter jets.
* HELLERMANNTYTON GROUP - Auto supplier Delphi Automotive Plc
said it will acquire HellermannTyton Group for about 1.07 billion
pounds ($1.67 billion) to expand its electrical architecture global business.
* ROLLS-ROYCE - The British engineering firm, under pressure after
slashing profit forecasts three times in nine months, reported a 32 percent drop
in first-half profit, which was slightly better than expected.
* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca revenue fell by a smaller-than-expected
7 percent in the second quarter, as income from spinning off assets offset
generic competition to older medicines and a strong dollar.
* DIAGEO - The world's largest spirits company posted flat
full-year sales and weaker-than-expected earnings on Thursday, after grappling
for months with problems such as wholesaler destocking and pricing pressure in
vodka.
* THOMAS COOK - Travel firm Thomas Cook said the cancellation of
holidays to Tunisia after a beach resort gun attack and concerns regarding
Greece's potential exit from the euro were expected to impact 2015 profit by
about 25 million pounds ($39 million).
* KAZ MINERALS - Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals said on
Thursday it was on track to hit its annual copper production target despite a
build-up of copper concentrate due to scheduled maintenance at a smelter.
* BANK OF ENGLAND - New Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe will
retain a financial interest in one of the world's biggest hedge fund firms while
he sets interest rates, an arrangement that Britain's finance ministry said
posed no conflict of interest.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)