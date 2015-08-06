(Updates futures, company news)
LONDON, Aug 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 39-41 points, or 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. Futures were down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 6,752.41 points on
Wednesday, boosted by better than expected results from Legal & General
and London Stock Exchange, and by a rebound in the mining sector.
* The Bank of England is likely to say on Thursday that its policymakers
have split over interest rates, adding to expectations that the central bank is
heading for its first increase in borrowing costs in nearly a decade.
* An official investigation into Britain's economic statistics will seek
ways to cast more light on the inner workings of companies to try to find
solutions to a nagging productivity problem, the head of the review said.
* Millions of Londoners struggled to work on Thursday as a strike by
underground rail staff brought the network to a standstill for the second time
in a month over plans for a new night-time service.
COMPANY NEWS
* RSA - British insurer RSA, subject of a potential takeover bid by
Swiss rival Zurich Insurance, on Thursday posted forecast beating
pretax profits of 288 million pounds ($449.83 million).
Zurich has said it is weighing a potential cash bid for RSA, excepted to top
$8 billion, but earlier on Thursday said it did not want to
overpay.
* AGGREKO - The world's largest power provider said it expected
trading in 2016 to remain difficult, with margins and returns set to be lower
due to a restructuring following a profit warning last month.
* RBS - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it had completed
the pricing of two issues of contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos, raising
$3.1 billion to bolster its capital.
* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto on Thursday posted a 43
percent drop in first-half underlying earnings to $2.9 billion from the same
period a year ago, hit by weak iron ore, coal and metals prices.
* AVIVA - British insurer Aviva on Thursday posted forecast-beating
half-year operating profit, boosted by higher premiums in general insurance and
the ahead of schedule integration of recent purchase Friends Life.
* GENEL ENERGY - Oil explorer and producer Genel Energy Plc
reported a 15 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by an increase in
its production capacity.
* INMARSAT - Britain's Inmarsat said the launch of its third Global
Xpress satellite, delayed by a failure at its launch rocket partner in May, had
been rescheduled for end-August, and it hoped to start global commercial service
by the end of the year.
* LONDON'S CITY AIRPORT - U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Fund (GIP), owner
of London's City airport, has appointed advisers to sell the airport this year,
the Financial Times reported.
* BUPA - British private healthcare group Bupa has extended an
800 million pound ($1.25 billion) syndicated credit facility by three years to
2020 at least to strengthen its capital buffers, its chief executive said.
* SMARTPHONES - Smartphones have overtaken laptops as the preferred way for
Britons to go online, driven by increased take-up of the devices and a jump in
superfast mobile broadband subscriptions, the British telecoms regulator said on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)