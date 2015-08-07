(Updates futures, adds company news) LONDON, Aug 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were flat ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,747.09 points on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in miners and insurer RSA, though it briefly rallied off lows after a broadly dovish update from the Bank of England. * Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday that the time for a first interest rate hike was getting closer as Britain's economic recovery continues to advance although the central bank still believes it is some way away. * British starting salaries for permanent jobs rose at the weakest pace in 18 months in July and firms hired staff at the slowest rate in over two years, according to a survey of recruitment agencies that adds to signs of a cooling labour market. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell said it signed an agreement to sell its 75 percent stake in Tongyi Lubricants in China to Huo's Group and private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP. * UK MAIL GROUP - UK Mail Group warned that its full-year profit would be materially below market expectations, due to additional operating costs relating to the transition to its new automated hub in Ryton near Coventry. * DIALIGHT - The industrial lighting products maker said it would cut about 130 jobs, or around 12 percent of its workforce, excluding direct labour, nearly two months after it warned on full-year underlying operating profit. * WILLIAM HILL - Britain's largest bookmaker William Hill posted a 12 percent fall in first-half operating profit, weighed down by increased machine games duty and a new tax on bets made online by its UK-based customers. In a separate statement, the group said it had acquired 29.4 percent of NeoGames, an online lottery software and services provider, for $25 million. * NEW WORLD RESOURCES - The coal mine producer said three people died in accident at one of its OKD coal mines on Thursday. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline received approval for Breo Ellipta for the treatment of adults with asthma. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BWY.L Bellway PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases WMH.L William Hill PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)