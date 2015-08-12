LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by around 40 points, or 0.6 percent lower, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower on Tuesday, led by mining
companies and luxury firm Burberry after China devalued its currency,
raising the costs of imports.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CAL.L Capital & Regional PLC Earnings Releases
GFS.L G4S PLC Earnings Releases
NEPI.L New Europe Property Investments PLC Earnings Releases
MRKT.OQ Markit Ltd Earnings Releases
CLSH.L CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Releases
BALF.L Balfour Beatty PLC Earnings Releases
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)