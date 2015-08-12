(Adds futures, company news) LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by around 40 points, or 0.6 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were down 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower on Tuesday, led by mining companies and luxury firm Burberry after China devalued its currency, raising the costs of imports. * PEARSON - Pearson, fresh from agreeing the sale of the Financial Times newspaper to Japan's Nikkei, said on Wednesday it would sell its 50 percent stake in the Economist Group for 469 million pounds ($730.6 million) to its existing investors. [ID;nASM000BJH] * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker closed its North Carolina factory on Tuesday after testing at a cooling tower found bacteria that causes deadly Legionnaire's disease, a company spokeswoman said. * MARKS & SPENCER - Britain's biggest clothing retailer has parted company with its head of womenswear less than a month after the boss of its non-food division quit the business. * BP - Heavy damage to the largest crude distillation unit at BP Plc's 413,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery will require at least a month to repair, sources familiar with the refinery's plans said on Tuesday. * CENTRICA - Britain's Rough natural gas storage site is undergoing an outage on Wednesday due to essential maintenance, operator Centrica said. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The U.S. Coast Guard has been forced to divert resources - including a vessel that fights cocaine trafficking - to the Arctic this summer to ensure that Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L exploratory oil drilling meets its environmental and safety commitments, its top officer said. * STANDARD CHARTERED - The government of Myanmar has appointed Citigroup and Standard Chartered as advisors to help it win its first credit rating, the banks said on Wednesday. * G4S - G4S, the British group that stocks ATMs, runs prisons and protects airports, met expectations with a 5 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, and said productivity improvements would continue to feed through in the second half. [ID;nFWN10M04O] * INTERSERVE - The support services and construction firm posted a 12 percent rise in half-year profit and said it was confident of future growth as demand in its main markets continued to strengthen. * ZOOPLA - Property website Zoopla is winning back agents after months of losing listings to rivals, it said on Wednesday. * BALFOUR BEATTY - The troubled infrastructure firm said it expected to have resolved 90 percent of its historic problematic UK contracts by the end of 2016, as it sought to reassure shareholders following a string of profit warnings. * TESCO - Bids are to be slashed for Tesco's data company Dunnhumby, the Financial Times reported. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CAL.L Capital & Regional PLC Earnings Releases GFS.L G4S PLC Earnings Releases NEPI.L New Europe Property Investments PLC Earnings Releases MRKT.OQ Markit Ltd Earnings Releases CLSH.L CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Releases BALF.L Balfour Beatty PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)