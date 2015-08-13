LONDON Aug 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by around 45 points, or 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.4 percent at 6,571.19 points on Wednesday.

* HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose at their fastest rate in a year last month, and a shortage of homes is likely to push prices even higher over the next year, a body representing property valuers said on Thursday.

* SAINSBURY : British supermarket Sainsbury's launched a clothing website on Thursday, providing wider access to its Tu collection as it seeks to build on the success it has had from expanding beyond food products in its stores.

* NOMAD FOODS/FINDUS: Nomad Foods Ltd is close to acquiring the continental European business operations of frozen food maker Findus Group Ltd FODVT.UL in a deal valued at just over 500 million pounds ($780.6 million), the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* STOCK MARKET TRADING: A British High Court judge has ordered a Swiss investment firm and three Hungarian traders to pay 7.6 million pounds ($11.8 million) for manipulating share prices on UK trading platforms, handing the regulator a victory after a four-year legal battle.

* SHALE GAS: The British government will give its communities minister the power to directly approve shale gas permits, taking away decision-making from local politicians who have in the past months blocked the progress of Britain's first shale gas wells.

* METALS PRICES: Copper and aluminium lost ground on Thursday as the industrial metals came under pressure on concerns over Chinese demand.

* OIL PRICES: Oil prices steadied on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. stockpiles and a firm demand outlook, but worries over China's economy continued to weigh.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)