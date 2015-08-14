LONDON, Aug 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.86 points - flat in percentage terms
- at 6,568.33 on Thursday, trimming the gains seen earlier in the session and
underperforming broader European equities.
* Britain's opposition Labour Party on Friday begins voting for a new leader
in a contest that polls indicate will be won by Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran fan of
Karl Marx who has upstaged rivals by promising a radical shift back to the
party's socialist roots.
* HSBC HOLDINGS, BARCLAYS - Investors have recovered more
than $2 billion in settlements with nine banks over claims of price-rigging in
the foreign exchange market, and are continuing to pursue claims against seven
other banks, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said Thursday. [ID;nL1N10O37N]
* BP - A U.S. judge on Thursday found that BP manipulated the
natural gas market in 2008, as alleged by the U.S. energy regulator, but did not
address a proposed $28 million fine or any other penalties.
* RIO TINTO - China's Shenhua Group SHGRP.UL is among six parties
assessing bids for Rio Tinto's $4 billion thermal coal business, the Australian
Financial Review reported on Friday.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline is banking on a major clinical
trial to revive its flagging respiratory medicine business, with billions of
dollars of sales riding on a positive result.
