(Adds futures, company news) LONDON, Aug 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 1 point lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 2.86 points - flat in percentage terms - at 6,568.33 points on Thursday, trimming the gains seen earlier in the session and underperforming broader European equities. * Britain's opposition Labour Party on Friday begins voting for a new leader in a contest that polls indicate will be won by Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran fan of Karl Marx who has upstaged rivals by promising a radical shift back to the party's socialist roots. * UK-listed manufacturers with cost bases in emerging Asian countries are "overlooked" beneficiaries of Chinese yuan devaluation, according to Liberum. * BP - A U.S. judge on Thursday found that BP manipulated the natural gas market in 2008, as alleged by the U.S. energy regulator, but did not address a proposed $28 million fine or any other penalties. BP plans to shut down a jet hydrotreater at its 413,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana in the second week of September for up to 42 days of planned maintenance, according to a person familiar with the plant's operations. * GLENCORE - Miner and commodity trader Glencore said it had sold stakes in three mines for about $290 million. * HSBC HOLDINGS, BARCLAYS - Investors have recovered more than $2 billion in settlements with nine banks over claims of price-rigging in the foreign exchange market, and are continuing to pursue claims against seven other banks, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said Thursday. [ID;nL1N10O37N] * RIO TINTO - China's Shenhua Group is among six parties assessing bids for Rio Tinto's $4 billion thermal coal business, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline is banking on a major clinical trial to revive its flagging respiratory medicine business, with billions of dollars of sales riding on a positive result. * X5 - Russia's No.2 food retailer X5 said it plans to make at least one more acquisition this year, taking advantage of attractively priced assets in a difficult environment to expand market share. * LAMPRELL - Oil rig maker Lamprell said Chief Executive James Moffat would retire next June and that it had promoted Tony Wright to the role of chief financial officer with immediate effect. * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton's iron ore operations have been disrupted at the port of Tianjin after two massive explosions ripped through an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city, the company said on Thursday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: AGA.L AGA Rangemaster Group PLC Earnings Releases ATRS.VI Atrium European Real Estate Ltd Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)