LONDON Aug 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 15-17 points, or around 0.2 percent higher, on Tuesday. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on.
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,550.30 points on Monday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell has entered a framework deal
with a Chinese energy firm to jointly purchase and distribute liquefied natural
gas, Shell said on Tuesday, a rare cooperation between a global energy company
and a local private player.
The Obama administration also granted Royal Dutch Shell final clearance on
Monday to resume drilling for oil and gas in the environmentally fragile Arctic
Ocean for the first time since 2012, a move green groups vowed to fight.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped again on Tuesday as traders braced for lower
refinery consumption after the U.S. summer.
* METALS: London copper slipped towards six-year lows on Tuesday weighed
down by slow summer demand and fitful economic growth in China, while a stronger
dollar also raised headwinds for commodities.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta