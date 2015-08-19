LONDON, Aug 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 11-13 points or 0.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 6,526.29 points on
Wednesday, more than 8 percent below its record high of 7,122.74, reached in
April.
* Tobacco companies - Electronic cigarettes are around 95 percent less
harmful than tobacco and should be promoted as a tool to help smokers quit, a
study by an agency of Britain's Department of Health said on Wednesday.
Tobacco companies such as Philip Morris International and British
American Tobacco (BAT) have viewed e-cigarettes as a solution to
declining sales in Britain and the United States and have bought makers of the
metal devices.
* RBS - British state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland has sold
its Luxembourg-based funds business to BlackFin Capital Partners, a private
equity firm that specialises in financial services.
* SABMILLER - Japan's Kirin Holdings is set to buy Fraser
and Neave's (F&N) 55 percent stake in Myanmar's biggest brewer,
Myanmar Brewery Ltd, for $560 million, a source familiar with the deal said on
Wednesday.
Reuters has previously reported that SABMiller was eyeing a stake in Myanmar
Brewery, and Kirin and Thailand's Boon Rawd Brewery could also be interested.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Consulting firm Promontory Financial Group
LLC has agreed to pay $15 million to New York's banking regulator and refrain
from certain new business with state-regulated banks for six months after being
accused of whitewashing a report about sanctions compliance at Standard
Chartered Bank.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
IMT.L Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
ADML.L Admiral Group PLC Earnings Releases
HIK.L Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Releases
HOCM.L Hochschild Mining PLC Earnings Releases
ENQ.L EnQuest PLC Earnings Releases
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)