LONDON Aug 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, with futures trading down 0.5 percent. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

The UK blue chip index closed down 122.84 points, or 1.9 percent, to 6,403.45 points on Wednesday, its lowest level since January.

BWIN, GVC

GVC Holdings is prepared to increase its offer for Bwin to nearly 1.1 billion pounds to secure a takeover of its rival, UK newspaper The Times reported.

PREMIER OIL

Premier Oil PMO.L has renegotiated debt covenants with banks and bondholders to mid-2017 to give it more headroom to deal with weak oil prices, the company said on Thursday.

CO-OP BANK

The UK lender reported a near trebling of its losses in the first half of 2015, reflecting reduced income, losses on the sale of assets and an increase in costs.

KAZ MINERALS

Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals posted a 55 percent drop in first-half earnings on Thursday following a drop in commodity prices, and said it would not pay an interim dividend.

BELLZONE MINING

Kum Hon Tung has tendered his resignation as executive director, CFO and acting CEO to pursue other career opportunities.

INTERNATIONAL FERRO METALS

WOrkers employed by Almar Investments are currently on a strike, International Ferro Metals said, and the company's furnaces have had to intermittently reduce production.

