LONDON, Aug 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 61-66 points or 1-1.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed down 4.7 percent to 5,898.87 points on
Monday, hitting its lowest level since late 2012, with all stocks but one in the
red and miners leading the slide on growing fears of a China-led global economic
slowdown.
* Starting salaries advertised in British job postings fell in July compared
with a year ago, according to a survey on Tuesday that adds to tentative signs
of a cooling labour market.
* Illegal migrants found working in Britain will face jail and have their
earnings seized under new measures announced by the government on Tuesday.
* TESCO - British retailer Tesco has received three separate
binding bids for its South Korean unit from a consortium of Affinity Equity
Partners and KKR & Co, Carlyle Group LP, and MBK Partners, people
familiar with the matter said.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has
lost a bid to escape a U.S. regulator's lawsuit accusing it of misleading Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac into buying $32 billion of mortgage-backed securities ahead
of the financial crisis.
