LONDON Aug 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 111 to 127 points, or up to 2.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.5 percent ahead of the open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index closed down 1.7 percent at 5,979.20 points, broadly in line with falls in European equities, on Wednesday, as fears about Chinese growth gnawed and a commodities sell-off rattled markets across Europe.

* BARCLAYS - Major U.S. stock exchanges and Barclays Plc on Wednesday won the dismissal of nationwide litigation in which pension funds and other investors accused them of rigging markets to benefit high-frequency traders.

* GLENCORE - Global mining and trading firm Glencore Plc and Australia's Bloomfield Group agreed to acquire Vale's Integra coal mine in Australia for undisclosed terms, the buyers said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

* SAINSBURY - British supermarket chain Sainsbury's will hand its 137,000 non-management store staff their highest pay increase in more than a decade this month, it said on Thursday, lifting its basic pay above the recently announced national living wage.

* HAYS - British recruiting firm Hays said it saw clear opportunities to grow further in the year ahead after it posted an underlying 9 percent rise in full-year net fees on strong demand in all of its regions.

GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM - Gulf Keystone Petroleum, one of a handful of foreign oil producers in Iraqi Kurdista,n said on Thursday it was owed $283 million for oil sales and other costs from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

* AMEC FOSTER WHEELER - Oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc reported a 12 percent fall in first-half pretax profit, hurt by the slump in oil prices and said it expected trading margins to fall further.

* ALDERMORE GROUP PLC - The bank's first-half profit more than doubled to 44 million pounds ($68 million) as it reported a spike in lending and residential mortgages.

* HOUSE PRICES - British house prices increased this month at the slowest annual pace in more than two years, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

* EX-DIVS - Dixons Carphone, Hikma <HIK.L, Intercontinental Hotels , Imperial Tobacco and London Stock Exchange Group all trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 1.37 points off the FTSE 100.

