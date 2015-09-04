(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 84 to 93 points, or as much as 1.5 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 blue-chip index was up 1.8 percent at 6,183.09 points at its close, boosted by a commitment from ECB chief Mario Draghi to boost the central bank's asset-purchase programme if needed to offset the effects of a riskier economic backdrop.

* GVC HOLDINGS, BWIN.PARTY - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings said that it had reached an agreement with Bwin.party on the terms of a recommended offer, in a deal that represents a value of 129.64 pence per Bwin.party share. The agreement meant that Bwin accepted GVC's offer over a rival bid from 888, GVC said.

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - AstraZeneca said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a new dose of its blood thinner, Brilinta, for patients with a history of heart attack beyond the first year.

* POLYUS GOLD - Pavel Grachev, the chief executive of Russia's biggest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Friday that it is in the company's interest to remain publicly traded, but he declined to comment on a possible buyout offer by the firm's largest stakeholder.

* RETAIL SALES - August was the worst month for British retail sales since the global financial crisis of 2008, according to a survey published on Friday.

* JOHN LEWIS - British retailer John Lewis said department store sales were down 3.4 percent in the latest week compared with a year earlier.

