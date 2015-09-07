(Adds company news)

LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 to 57 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were up 0.7 percent at 0647 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.4 percent lower at 6,042.92 points in the previous session.

* GLENCORE - Mining and commodities trading firm Glencore on Monday said it will suspend dividends, sell assets and raise $2.5 billion in a new share issue as it aims cut it net debt to $20 billion by the end of next year.

* TESCO - Tesco has agreed to sell its South Korean unit to a group led by private equity firm MBK Partners for 4 billion pounds ($6.08 billion), it said on Monday, in its first major disposal since it hit financial difficulties.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - The company maintained its full-year earnings forecast on Monday, with progress at Primark and at its grocery, ingredients and agriculture businesses expected to be offset by a large reduction in profit in its sugar business.

* Britain's main manufacturing lobby has halved its forecast for growth this year after overseas orders fell to their lowest since the financial crisis, while recruiters said skills shortages were leading to higher wages but slower job growth.

* Britain's North Sea oil and gas sector has shed more than 5,000 jobs since late last year, the country's new Oil and Gas Authority said, putting an official figure on job losses resulting from a year-long decline in oil prices.

* MAN GROUP - The China head of hedge fund manager Man Group said on Monday that she had not been taken into custody by Chinese authorities, denying media reports that said she had been assisting a police investigation into market volatility.

