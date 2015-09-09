(Corrects day in headline)

LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 1.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index was up 1.2 percent at 6,146.10 points at the close on Tuesday, buoyed by strong data from the euro zone and hopes for further stimulus for Chinese markets.

* IAG - A British Airways plane caught fire at an airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, but the flames were extinguished and just two people among the 159 passengers and 13 crew onboard suffered minor injuries, McCarran International Airport said on Twitter. British Airways is owned by IAG.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline Plc and its partner Theravance Inc on Tuesday said their inhaled medicine Breo failed to prolong life of patients with chronic respiratory disease in a high-stakes clinical trial of 16,500 people.

* British shop prices fell as sharply in August as in July but the price of food edged up for a second month in a row, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

* British oil and gas production is set to rise for the first time in 15 years this year as investment in more efficient technology pays off, the industry's association said on Wednesday.

