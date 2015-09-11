(Adds company news, futures)
LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 32 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent at 0643 GMT. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent at 6,155.81 points at the close
on Thursday, snapping its three-day rally.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The leading candidate to win control of
Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he would introduce a
punitive windfall tax aimed at recouping money lost by privatising state assets
too cheaply if he becomes prime minister in 2020, taking specific aim at RBS.
* GLENCORE - Glencore held talks with Congolese officials in
Kinshasa on Thursday over the company's plans to suspend some copper output at
its Katanga Mining unit for 18 months, an adviser to the prime minister
said.
* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton Ltd plans to spend millions of dollars
in a venture with a Canadian power company to promote carbon capture technology
to help shore up coal demand.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - Anglo American AAL.L is likely to be the next
mining firm to follow Glencore's GLEN.L example in cutting its dividend to help
contain debt levels and preserve cash amid a global commodity market slump,
analysts and bankers said.
* JD WETHERSPOON - The pub chain reported a small drop in annual
profit on Friday as higher costs and new cut price food and drink offers added
to its margin pressures.
* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker bought a manufacturing facility in
the United States from Amgen.
* G4S - The world's biggest security group said it won a $187
million contract to provide security services to a gas plant in Iraq, while in
Afghanistan, it renewed a contract to provide protection to the British
government.
* STHREE GROUP - The staffing company said it saw its full year
profit ahead of expectations.
* APR ENERGY - The power provider said that it successfully
removed all remaining assets from Libya.
* FAROE PERTROLEUM - The oil & gas company said that it found no
hydrocarbons at Portrush well.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)