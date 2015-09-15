LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 15 to 19 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,084.59 points on Monday.

* BRITAIN/EU/JEREMY CORBYN: The new left-wing leader of Britain's opposition Labour party said on Monday it should not automatically support any deal negotiated by Prime Minister David Cameron for Britain to remain in the European Union.

* JAGUAR: Luxury British carmaker Jaguar unveiled its first sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Monday, as the firm continues to rapidly expand its range of models despite a weakening Chinese market.

* VODAFONE INDIA : Vodafone India is in talks to renew a 66 billion rupee outsourcing contract, the Economic Times reported.

* HASTINGS DIRECT: Motor insurer Hastings Direct will on Tuesday turn the ignition key on a flotation valuing it at up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.31 billion), triggering a fresh windfall for hundreds of employees, Sky News reported. (bit.ly/1M7axRi)

