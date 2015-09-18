LONDON, Sept 18 Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.4 percent on Friday, after the U.S Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates on hold was overshadowed by the Fed's downbeat comments on the state of the global economy.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the possibility of modest rate rises later this year.

The move had a dual effect on commodity markets, with an ensuing fall in the U.S. dollar on currency markets making metals more affordable to buyers holding other currencies, but also renewing doubts over the outlook concerning demand for them.

That could put pressure on UK mining stocks, while oil stocks could also be impacted by a retreat in oil prices on Friday.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 6,186.99 points on Thursday.

COMPANY NEWS:

ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY : To hold fresh vote on boardroom revamp.

LIDL : Discount supermarket Lidl will next month increase pay for thousands of its staff in Britain by at least 12 percent.

POUNDLAND : Britain's competition regulator has formally cleared discount retailer Poundland's proposed 55 million pounds ($86 million) acquisition of smaller rival 99p Stores.

