LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 6,108.71 points on Monday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : GE and RBS are said in talks to sell $4.5 billion of Italian non-performing loans, Bloomberg reported.

* TESCO : Tesco's CEO is to hold talks with advisers this week about abandoning the sale of the Dunnhumby business, Sky News reported.

* JCB: JCB is to cut 400 UK jobs after a downturn in emerging markets, the Financial Times reported.

* OIL PRICES: Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday.

* METALS: London copper slipped towards a two-week low on Tuesday.

