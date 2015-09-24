(Updates with company news)
LONDON Sept 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 13-16 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.6 percent at 6,032.24 points on
Wednesday.
* British finance minister George Osborne will open bidding during a visit
to China on Thursday on 12 billion pounds ($18 billion) of contracts to build a
high-speed rail line, the latest effort to bring Chinese cash to Britain.
* Top UK steelmakers have called on the government to increase help to the
sector after SSI UK, the country's second largest steelmaker, halted production
last week, calling into question its future and putting thousands of jobs at
risk.
*British car production leapt by almost 41 percent in August compared with
the same month last year, bringing output in the first eight months of the year
to over 1 million for the first time since 2008, an industry body said on
Thursday.
* UK's health regulator suspended the sales of silicone implants made by
Brazil's Silimed and recommended that none of the devices be implanted until
further advice.
* NATIONAL GRID - The National Grid North America, a utility company,
said it plans to raise 350 million stg of new debt financing through a structure
combining issue of convertible bonds.
* POUNDLAND GROUP - The merchandise retailer said it will raise 50
million stg via a share placing.
* THOMAS COOK - The travel company maintained its guidance for
growth this year and said late summer trading had seen strong demand for
holidays to Greece and Egypt.
* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - The news and information company
said that its full year guidance remains unchanged and in line with market
expectations.
* ALLIANCE TRUST - Tue fund said it had appointed Chris Samuel and
Karl Sternberg as non-executive directors following consultation with its
largest shareholders, which include activist fund Elliott Advisors.
* SVG CAPITAL - The private equity investor reported an increase in
its net asset value for the first six months of the year.
* EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR - The media group sees its full
year adjusted pretax profit of no less than 107 million stg.
* AIR PARTNER - The aviation company reported that its underlying
profit doubled, with the trading outlook for the full year remaining in line
with the board's expectations.
* WS ATKINS - The design and engineering consultancy said its
overall first half performance is expected to be in line with expectations and
the outlook for the full year remains positive.
* MICRO FOCUS - The software company said that trading in the
current financial year to date has been consistent with previous management
guidance.
* Old Mutual goes ex-dividend on Thursday, along with several other
FTSE 250 companies.
* OIL PRICE - Oil prices pared losses on bargain hunting on Thursday after
sharp falls overnight on an unexpectedly large buildup in U.S. gasoline stocks
and seasonally tepid demand.
* PFIZER - Pfizer's Sayana press became the first injectable
contraceptive in the United Kingdom available for administration by
self-injection.
* METALS PRICES - London copper was steady above a four-week low on Thursday
as renewed concerns over weak demand growth from top consumer China darkened the
metal's outlook against a backdrop of ample supply.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)