LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 59 to 69 points higher, or up as much as 1.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended 1.2 percent lower at 5,962.26 points in the previous session.

* BP - The company shut down a 75,000 barrel-per-day crude unit at its 413,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana on Thursday for up to 25 days of planned work, according to a report by IIR Energy.

* Oil markets remained subdued in Asia after weak data from Japan reinforced concerns over global economic growth, while strong seasonal demand from China helped support prices in the short-term.

* London copper climbed in light turnover but was set to log its largest weekly fall in nearly two months as weakening demand from China failed to dent ample inventories of the metal.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)