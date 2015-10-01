LONDON Oct 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening up by 72 to 77 points, or 1.2 to 1.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.6 percent at 6,061.61 points on Wednesday.

* Growth in Britain's private sector slowed in the three months to September as the manufacturing sector stagnated for the first time in more than two years, according a survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

* HSBC HOLDINGS - The bank must face a lawsuit accusing the British bank of violating the U.S. Fair Housing Act by engaging in predatory mortgage lending in the Chicago area, a federal judge in that city ruled on Wednesday.

* SABMILLER - A $70 billion debt package being arranged to fund Anheuser-Busch InBev's takeover of SABMiller SAB.L still leaves the world's largest brewer with a tricky balancing act in satisfying a range of shareholder camps with different needs.

* METALS PRICES - London copper climbed on Thursday as gauges of China's factory activity showed the country's economy deteriorating in September, sparking short-covering in holiday-thinned trade.

* OIL PRICES - Crude oil prices edged up on Thursday as demand was estimated to have remained strong despite slowing growth in Asian economies, and as Russian and western air campaigns in Syria worried markets.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com