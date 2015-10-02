LONDON, Oct 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed just 10.86 points higher, up 0.2 percent at 6,072.47 points on Thursday as mining and oil and gas companies rose, although weakness on Wall Street trimmed the gains. * EXPERIAN PLC - Experian, the world's biggest consumer credit monitoring firm, on Thursday disclosed a massive data breach that exposed sensitive personal data of some 15 million people who applied for service with T-Mobile US Inc. * Britain's financial regulator last week failed to reach a decision on key aspects of the compensation Britain's banks will potentially have to pay customers, meaning guidance is unlikely until late this month, industry sources said. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Firstgroup PLC Q2 2016 FirstGroup PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)