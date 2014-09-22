LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 24 to 25 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.3 percent, or 18.63 points, at
6,837.92 points on Friday.
* SCOTLAND: Scotland will get more autonomy with no "ifs or buts", Prime
Minister David Cameron's office said on Sunday, after Scottish leader Alex
Salmond accused him and other politicians of tricking Scots out of independence.
* UK LABOUR PARTY CONFERENCE: Britain's opposition Labour party will try to
convince voters it can be trusted with the economy by promising on Monday it
would cut ministerial salaries and curb public spending if it wins a national
election next year.
* PHONES 4U: EE, Britain biggest mobile operator, is in talks to take over
stores from Phones 4U, which fell into administration on Monday, a
spokesman said, confirming a Sunday Times report.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND /COUTTS: Swiss private bank Julius Baer
is interested in acquiring Coutts International, a unit of Royal Bank
of Scotland, but will not get into a bidding war for the venerable
British bank's overseas arm, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)