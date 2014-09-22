LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract were down by 0.5 percent on Monday, with a profit overstatement at supermarket retailer Tesco expected to weigh on the market. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.3 percent, or 18.63 points, at 6,837.92 points on Friday.

* TESCO : Britain's biggest grocer overstated its expected first-half profit by an estimated 250 million pounds (408.50 million US dollar) and has launched a review to find out why, it said on Monday.

* JKX OIL & GAS : Energy group JKX said it saw the need to reduce capital expenditure in Ukraine.

* ALDERMORE BANK: British bank Aldermore said on Monday that it would float on the London Stock Exchange in October, aiming to raise 75 million pounds ($122.66 million).

* MOSS BROS : British suit specialist Moss Bros Group Plc reported a marginal drop in first-half pretax profit, hurt by increased investment in marketing and acceleration in its store refurbishment programme.

* SCOTLAND: Scotland will get more autonomy with no "ifs or buts", Prime Minister David Cameron's office said on Sunday, after Scottish leader Alex Salmond accused him and other politicians of tricking Scots out of independence.

* UK LABOUR PARTY CONFERENCE: Britain's opposition Labour party will try to convince voters it can be trusted with the economy by promising on Monday it would cut ministerial salaries and curb public spending if it wins a national election next year.

* PHONES 4U: EE, Britain biggest mobile operator, is in talks to take over stores from Phones 4U, which fell into administration on Monday, a spokesman said, confirming a Sunday Times report.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND /COUTTS: Swiss private bank Julius Baer is interested in acquiring Coutts International, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland, but will not get into a bidding war for the venerable British bank's overseas arm, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)