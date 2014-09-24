LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20-21 points, or 0.3 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 futures contract was down by 0.1 percent by 0625 GMT.

* The United States and its Arab allies bombed militant groups in Syria for the first time on Tuesday, making for edgy trade in Asia.

* The FTSE 100 closed down 97.55 points, or 1.4 percent, at 6,676.08 points on Tuesday, falling further from this month's 14 1/2-year high of 6,904.86.

* Stocks trading ex-dividend, namely Centrica and Old Mutual, were set to take 1.5 points off the index on Wednesday.

* European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said that euro zone monetary policy would remain accommodative for a long period and that the goal was to push ultra-low inflation back up closer to the two percent level.

* UNITED UTILITIES : The water supplier expected first-half profit to be in line with that seen in the first half of 2013/2014.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS said the initial public offering of Citizens Financial Group Inc was priced at $21.50 per share, valuing its U.S. unit at about $12 billion.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays was hit with a combined $77 million in fines from British and U.S. regulators as the lender continues to be dogged by problems from its past.

* ARM HOLDINGS : ARM unveiled a new chip design on Tuesday suited for factory automation, cars and home security systems, underscoring the company's focus on a growing wave of Internet-connected industrial and household devices.

* SPIRIT PUB CO, GREENE KING : Pub chain Spirit Pub Co said it had rejected a 661 million pound (1.08 billion US dollar) takeover approach from rival Greene King, reasoning it undervalued the company and its "attractive prospects".

* MOBILE OPERATORS : Britain's mobile operators are in talks with the government over a deal to share access to their masts in an effort to improve coverage in rural areas, the Telegraph reported. The plans would allow EE, O2, Three and Vodafone Group to avoid a more economically and technically challenging 'national roaming' regime being imposed, according to government sources, the newspaper reported.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com